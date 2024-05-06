Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.83. Rumble shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 190,047 shares.

Specifically, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,144,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rumble news, CTO Wojciech Hlibowicki sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $228,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,144,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,753,908 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Rumble Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rumble by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rumble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 18.2% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 21.3% in the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

