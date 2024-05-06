Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,053. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

