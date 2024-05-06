iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Trimmed by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.43. 508,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,716. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.