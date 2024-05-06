Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 157.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,823.00.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.62 on Monday, reaching $3,560.76. The company had a trading volume of 191,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,330. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,406.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

