Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64. Cabot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.650-6.850 EPS.
Cabot Stock Up 1.9 %
Cabot stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.94. 454,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,187. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day moving average of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
