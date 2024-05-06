AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AES Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE AES traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. AES has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $23.07.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AES
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.