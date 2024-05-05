Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $26.42 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.12. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

