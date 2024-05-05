BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $798.83 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 5th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $798.83 million and $1.13 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $64,324.48 or 1.00041999 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011690 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001512 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012643 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00097008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,466.55367839 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,131,297.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.