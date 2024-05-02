2,119 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $104.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

