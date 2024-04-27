Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,223. The company has a market cap of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.