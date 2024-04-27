Spinnaker Trust Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.51. 205,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,775. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

