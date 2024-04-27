K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Natera by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Natera by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,874.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,349 shares of company stock worth $36,747,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Natera Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.66. 568,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,138. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $98.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. The firm had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

