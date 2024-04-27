Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,126,499 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126,499 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

