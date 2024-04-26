Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $787.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $947.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

