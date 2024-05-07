Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 795.0% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $208.86 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.86 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

