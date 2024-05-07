Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $982,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,564 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $204.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.03 and a 200-day moving average of $171.08. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.68.

Read Our Latest Report on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $969,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,663.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.