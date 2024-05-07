Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

