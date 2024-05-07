Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

