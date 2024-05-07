Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $430.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,844.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 209,078 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 208,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

