Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $39.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $262.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.17. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $207.08 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 32.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total transaction of $40,208.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

