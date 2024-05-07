MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7523 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $84.47 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.