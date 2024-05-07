Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.80 Per Share

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Epwin Group Trading Up 1.1 %

EPWN opened at GBX 93 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.50 and a beta of 1.08. Epwin Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 93.80 ($1.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.

