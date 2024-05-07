Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

