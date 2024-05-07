LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LSL Property Services Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:LSL opened at GBX 302.20 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.38. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of £314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

