LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LSL Property Services Trading Up 0.1 %
LON:LSL opened at GBX 302.20 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 265.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 255.38. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 213 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 307 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market cap of £314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
