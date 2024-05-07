Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $992,000 Stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of Daseke worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Daseke stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $391.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

