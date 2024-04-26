YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

YETI Stock Down 0.3 %

YETI stock opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.29. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

