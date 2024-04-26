Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $243.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $199.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.90. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $198.26 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

