V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 20.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in V.F. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.74 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

