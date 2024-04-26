Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Announces Dividend of GBX 36.74

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.45) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Unilever Stock Performance

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,113 ($50.80) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,895.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,867.07. The company has a market cap of £103.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,871.36, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,680.50 ($45.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,483.25 ($55.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($61.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

