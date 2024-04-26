RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
RPC has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.
RPC Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
