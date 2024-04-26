RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 51.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RPC has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RPC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. RPC has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RPC had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

