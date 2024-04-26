Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $787.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $947.82 and a 200-day moving average of $560.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $93.34 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $4,042,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.