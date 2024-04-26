Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.93.

Tenable stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $188,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $569,846.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

