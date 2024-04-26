Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Increases By 600.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $44.29.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, researches and develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic additive for plastic applications and polylactic acid (PLA) packaging; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

