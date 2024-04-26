Short Interest in Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Increases By 600.0%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COOSF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $44.29.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
