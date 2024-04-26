Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
SEA stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. SEA has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.
SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.
