Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $134,025.95

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $134,025.95 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00176011 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $136,117.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.