Fei USD 1-Day Volume Reaches $25,475.26 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $25,475.26 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95338274 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,358.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

