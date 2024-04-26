Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Target Price at $252.52

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $229.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average of $219.50. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,912,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

