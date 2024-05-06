STP (STPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.27 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market cap of $108.86 million and $7.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011730 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001569 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.64 or 0.99731600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012768 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05562163 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,083,746.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

