Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Short Interest Up 5,600.0% in April

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sagicor Financial stock remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Sagicor Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Sagicor Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

