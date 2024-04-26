Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,414,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,617,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

