Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $9.94 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $165.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $306.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average of $151.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.13). Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

