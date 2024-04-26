Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,603. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $980.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $45,900,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

