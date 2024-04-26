Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.15

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.11, with a volume of 36710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$953.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.13.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of C$173.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.7604167 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.09 per share, with a total value of C$177,172.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.