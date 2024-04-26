Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 6,610,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,062,352. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.