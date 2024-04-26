National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.8 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.43 and a beta of 1.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

