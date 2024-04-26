Brokers Set Expectations for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

SVM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

SVM stock opened at C$4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.61. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$855.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

