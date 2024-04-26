Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stake Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2,888.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,859,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 314,763 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,497,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Masimo by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.95. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $191.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.43.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

