Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBSI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $38.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

