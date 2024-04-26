Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. The stock had a trading volume of 585,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.97 and its 200-day moving average is $125.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

