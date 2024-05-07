FTAI Aviation Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of FTAI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 46,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

